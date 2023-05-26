COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Sign up for emergency alerts in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – From boil water notices to sand bag locations to shelters, emergency alerts are sent out by the county to get important information to its residents — especially during a major storm or hurricane.

Each county has an emergency alert notification system to notify people of information before, during and after a storm.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a “near normal” sesason with 12-17 named storms in 2023. Of those, five to nine could be hurricanes and one to four of those could become major hurricanes, reaching Category 3 intensity or greater.

Here’s a county-by-county list of each alert system you can sign up for ahead of hurricane season.

Brevard County

AlertBrevard

You’ll receive notifications for severe weather, but also other important information like boil water notices. Click here to sign up.

Flagler County

ALERTFlagler

You can sign up for text alerts or download the app to receive information. Click here to sign up.

Lake County

AlertLake

The county will send out information for before, during and after a storm. Click here to sign up.

Marion County

AlertMarion

You’ll receive notifications for road closures, evacuations and other storm-related information. This system is also used for missing persons and other community news. Click here to sign up.

Orange County

OCFL Alert

The county’s emergency notification app gives shelter locations, water and ice distribution centers, evacuation routes and other announcements during an emergency. Click here to download the app.

Osceola County

Alert Osceola

You’ll be able to keep up with road closures, severe weather and other critical information. Click here to sign up.

Polk County

AlertPolk

The county will send out hurricane recovery information, boil water notices and anything else you need to know during an emergency. Click here to sign up.

Seminole County

Alert Seminole

Shelter information, road closures and more will be sent out during major weather events. Click here to sign up.

Sumter County

Alert Sumter

You’ll get notifications on evacuations, shelters and road closures. Click here to sign up.

Volusia County

AlertVolusia

Residents can sign up for countywide alerts and information for specific areas they live in. Click here to sign up.

