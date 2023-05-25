Get hurricane season ready: Here’s what is tax free during Florida’s Disaster Preparedness holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians have two opportunities to buy tax-free hurricane supplies this year.

This year, there will be two Disaster Preparedness sales tax holidays. The first period begins Saturday, May 27, and runs through June 9 while the second period comes during the peak of hurricane season on Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its predictions for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

NOAA predicts a “near normal” season and forecasts 12-17 named storms in 2023. Of those, five to nine could be hurricanes and one to four of those could become major hurricanes, reaching Category 3 intensity or greater.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Here’s what is tax free during the two two-week periods.

$10 or less

Cans or pouches of wet pet food (per can or pouch)

$15 or less

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

$25 or less

Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds

$30 or less

Household cleaning supplies

Laundry (Liquid, Powder or Pod) detergent

Fabric softener

Paper napkins or tissues

Bleach

Stain removers

Sunscreen

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Soaps (hand, bar, body)

Dish soap (liquid, powder or pod)

Disinfecting wipes

Hand sanitizer

Trash bags

$40 or less

Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

$50 or less

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Battery packages, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

$60 or less

Portable power banks

Nonelectric food storage coolers

$70 or less

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less

Tarpaulins (tarps) or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Tie-down kits

Bags of dry pet food weighing 50 or fewer pounds

Over-the-counter pet medications

Portable pet kennels or pet carriers

$3,000 or less

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: