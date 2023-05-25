Get hurricane season ready: Here’s what is tax free during Florida’s Disaster Preparedness holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – Floridians have two opportunities to buy tax-free hurricane supplies this year.
This year, there will be two Disaster Preparedness sales tax holidays. The first period begins Saturday, May 27, and runs through June 9 while the second period comes during the peak of hurricane season on Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its predictions for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
NOAA predicts a “near normal” season and forecasts 12-17 named storms in 2023. Of those, five to nine could be hurricanes and one to four of those could become major hurricanes, reaching Category 3 intensity or greater.
Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
Here’s what is tax free during the two two-week periods.
$10 or less
- Cans or pouches of wet pet food (per can or pouch)
$15 or less
- Manual can openers
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
- Cat litter pans
- Pet waste disposal bags
- Hamster or rabbit substrate
$20 or less
- Reusable ice
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- Pet pads
$25 or less
- Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds
$30 or less
- Household cleaning supplies
- Laundry (Liquid, Powder or Pod) detergent
- Fabric softener
- Paper napkins or tissues
- Bleach
- Stain removers
- Sunscreen
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Soaps (hand, bar, body)
- Dish soap (liquid, powder or pod)
- Disinfecting wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Trash bags
$40 or less
- Portable self-powered light sources
- Pet beds
$50 or less
- Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks
- Battery packages, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt
$60 or less
- Portable power banks
- Nonelectric food storage coolers
$70 or less
- Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- Fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
$100 or less
- Tarpaulins (tarps) or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Tie-down kits
- Bags of dry pet food weighing 50 or fewer pounds
- Over-the-counter pet medications
- Portable pet kennels or pet carriers
$3,000 or less
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
