WATCH LIVE: NOAA issues 2023 Atlantic hurricane season outlook

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is releasing its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, days before the official start.

El Niño is likely to develop this summer, but water temperatures in the Atlantic are already unseasonably warm.

Last month, Colorado State University issued its outlook for the 2023 hurricane season.

The next storm to develop in the Atlantic basin will actually be the second storm of the 2023 hurricane season. During routine reanalysis from the National Hurricane Center, it was discovered a storm off of New England in January had tropical characteristics.

It will go down as an unnamed subtropical storm, but it will technically be the first storm of the season.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1.

Arlene is the first name on the 2023 list. Click here to see all of the names for the upcoming hurricane season.

