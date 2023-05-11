National Hurricane Center determines subtropical storm developed in January

ORLANDO, Fla. – This is about to get weird. The 2023 hurricane season has already seen its first storm of the year.

Through the course of typical storm reassessment, the National Hurricane Center on Thursday determined that a storm that formed off the Northeast U.S. in mid-January should be classified as a subtropical storm.

The storm itself will go nameless, but it will do down as the first storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

If the next system that develops is a tropical depression, it will be given the designation Tropical Depression Two. If that storm becomes a tropical storm, however, it will still retain the first name on the 2023 list -- Arlene -- since that has yet to be used.

The unnamed storm (tropical or subtropical) is only the fifth storm on record to develop in the month of January.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1.