Floridians could get 2 hurricane sales tax holidays in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – Preparation is the best defense against disasters, and there is no time like the present to get you and your family ready for whatever storm might threaten our shores.

The price of supplies can make a dent in your budget, but HB 7063 could bring two opportunities to save money when shopping for your hurricane preparedness kits.

The tax package includes a series of expanded sales-tax “holidays” on back-to-school items, disaster-preparedness gear and summer events. The package, which Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign, also would trim a commercial-lease tax and give tax breaks on purchases ranging from diapers for babies and adults to cattle fencing, firearm-storage devices and gas stoves.

For Floridians, the bill would bring two 14-day disaster preparedness sales tax holidays that will run during different times of the hurricane season.

The first two-week holiday would begin right before the start of the season from May 27 to June 9. The additional two-week tax relief holiday returns just in time for the usual peak of hurricane season from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

During these two periods, certain hurricane supplies would be tax-free, which could amount to $25.6 million in tax relief, according to the governor’s office.

Along with the traditional items in a supply kit — like flashlights, radios, tarps and batteries — the holiday also includes a number of items related to the safe evacuation of household pets.

New this year, common household items that may be helpful with disaster cleanup. This includes laundry detergent, toilet and paper towels, soap, sunscreen and various household cleaning products under $30.

Here are some of the qualifying items listed in the bill:

$10 or less

Cans or pouches of wet pet food

$15 or less

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bag

Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

$25 or less

Cat litter weighing 25 or less

$30 or less

Household cleaning supplies

Laundry (Liquid, Powder or Pod) detergent

Fabric softener

Paper napkins or tissues

Bleach

Stain removers

Sunscreen

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Soaps (hand, bar, body)

Dish soap (liquid, powder or pod)

Disinfecting wipes

Hand sanitizer

Trash bags

$40 or less

Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

$50 or less

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

$60 or less

Portable power banks

Nonelectric food storage coolers

$70 or less

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Portable pet kennels

$100 or less

Tarpaulins (tarps) or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Tie-down kits

Bags of dry pet food weighing 50 or fewer pounds

Over-the-counter pet medications

$3,000 or less

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.