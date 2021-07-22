Heat and rain: Afternoon summer storms continue in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will continue to see rain chances up to 60% for the next few afternoons.

Expect highs in the low and mid-90s for the next couple days with a “feels-like” temperature closer to the triple digits because of the added humidity.

Temperatures in Orlando Wednesday reached a high of 93 degrees. The record high for Wednesday’s date is 98, set in 1892.

“We had a trace of rain yesterday officially. Now our deficit is 4.69 inches since the first of the year,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The record high for Thursday is 97 degrees set in 1903. The average high is 92 degrees.

Pinpointing the tropics

A broad trough of low pressure associated with a dissipated frontal system over Alabama and Georgia is forecast to move off of the southeastern United States coastline on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some gradual development over the weekend and into early next week while the system meanders offshore the coasts of Georgia and eastern Florida,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in a Thursday morning advisory.

The hurricane center is giving the area a 30% chance of development within five days.

