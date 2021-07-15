Earth experiencing another record-breaking month in 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – The hot trend across the globe continues into another month, with last month coming in as the fifth warmest June on record.

Not only has it been a trend during the past few months, but with June now in the books, we have officially seen above-average warmth for the 438th consecutive month.

June 2021

This past June, the average global surface temperature rose to 1.58 degrees above the average of 59.9 degrees. One crucial factor with this warmth was the abnormally hot weather across the Northern Hemisphere, which saw its hottest June land temperature on record.

When it comes to Central Florida in June, although it was warmer than normal temperatures, it was nowhere near record territory.

Credit: NOAA NCEI

Year-to-date (January - June)

The first half of 2021 ranked eighth warmest on record, with the temperature over land and sea reaching 1.42 degrees above the average of 56.3 degrees.

June 2021 weather events:

With this widespread heat, some events during June do not come as a major surprise.

Ad