Death Valley flirting with hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a dry heat, right? Death Valley, California, has been living up to its name this weekend.

The infamous Furnace Creek observing site in Death Valley recorded a temperature of 130 degrees Friday, four degrees shy of its own world record set back in July 1913.

Saturday, Death Valley recorded a temperature of 129 degrees. Last year, Death Valley also recorded a temperature of 130 degrees, likely making it the hottest temperature on earth in nearly 100 years.

The official forecast for Death Valley Sunday is again 130 degrees.

Just as impressive as the afternoon high temperatures, overnight lows in Death Valley are expected to remain above 100 degrees until Tuesday.

Death Valley, CA forecast

Some experts have questioned the legitimacy of the 1913 record of 134 degrees, but the World Meteorological Organization continues to recognize that temperature as the hottest ever recorded on earth.

Death Valley is the lowest and driest location in the U.S. and is typically in the conversation for hottest temperatures in the world on a yearly basis.

Heat out west has been the theme of the summer to date. While extreme heat is common in the Desert Southwest, it’s not so much in the Pacific Northwest. All time records were shattered in parts of the region. Canada also observed its hottest temperature late last month.