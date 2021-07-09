Dog attacked, killed by alligator in Winter Garden, FWC says

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A dog chasing ducks was killed by a gator in Winter Garden when it ran by the water, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

An official with FWC said a woman was walking her two dogs near West Orange Trail and East Crest Avenue when one of them ran off Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

“The woman noticed that her dog had encountered an alligator and was bitten,” a statement from FWC says.

The alligator was removed by the FWC’s nuisance alligator trapper, according to the commission.

Florida wildlife officials are reminding residents to never feed an alligator, keep pets away from the water’s edge and to keep their distance if they see an alligator.

To reach the FWC’s nuisance alligator hotline, you can call (866) 392-4286.