Viral video: Just another day in Florida as cranes chase baby alligator across street

Alligators and cranes are synonymous with Florida and so it shouldn’t surprise you to see what happens in this viral video.

In a video that has gone viral on Facebook, you can see three cranes ushering a baby alligator across a Central Florida road.

[TRENDING: Daytona Beach officer shot in head | Video: Building collapse near Miami | Young sisters found dead in Fla. canal]

The video was posted to Facebook by Mallery Neptune with the caption, “Just a Monday drive to Hobby Lobby. Wait for the end.”

The video starts with the cranes walking closely behind the tiny gator as it makes its way into the St. Cloud roadway. It almost gets to the other side when it decides it wants to go back.

Ad

Just a Monday drive to Hobby Lobby… Wait for the end. 🤭 🐊 . . THANK YOU everyone for laughing with us! My husband and I were on an errand for our direct trade coffee company, Avanti Coffee Co. Our coffee protects and empowers farmers and their families in Haiti. We would love for you to sip our coffee with purpose while enjoying this video! ☕️🐊 Use the code GATORXING for 15% off coffee + Avanti merch! Www.avanticoffeecompany.com Posted by Mallery Neptune on Monday, June 21, 2021

The cranes start spreading their wings to likely show their size as they seem unhappy with this change in direction.

But wait till the end. Once that baby gator gets across the road, it takes off running through the grass. And as the cranes get closer, it bolts back into the water.

Even the witnesses weren’t fazed by what was taking place in front of them. Yep, just another day in the Sunshine State.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.