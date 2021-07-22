Florida Attorney General tests positive for COVID-19, she got vaccinated earlier this year

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Moody said she received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year.

I received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year and today tested positive for the virus. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health. As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health. — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) July 21, 2021

She said her symptoms right now are mild and her family is in good health.

“As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health,” Moody wrote on Twitter.

According to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, 11,292,335 people in the state out of a population of 21,975,117 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DOH reports there have been 2,406,809 cases of COVID-19 in Florida.