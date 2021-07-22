Partly Cloudy icon
84º

Local News

Florida Attorney General tests positive for COVID-19, she got vaccinated earlier this year

Attorney General Ashley Moody said she is experience mild symptoms

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Politics, Florida
Photo does not have a caption

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Moody said she received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year.

[TRENDING: Lawmaker frustrated by COVID misinformation | Woman accused of skinny-dipping in stranger’s pool | VIDEO: See inside capsule during Blue Origin’s first passenger spaceflight]

She said her symptoms right now are mild and her family is in good health.

“As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health,” Moody wrote on Twitter.

According to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health, 11,292,335 people in the state out of a population of 21,975,117 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DOH reports there have been 2,406,809 cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email