Florida woman accused of skinny-dipping in stranger’s pool, deputies say

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman is accused of skinny-dipping in a stranger’s pool and refused multiple requests to leave, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather A. Kennedy, 42, is facing charges of trespass in structure or conveyance and resisting an officer without violence.

The homeowner told deputies he returned home and noticed a naked stranger in his pool after spotting clothing scattered across the lanai.

Deputies said when they arrived at the Cambridge Drive home Kennedy was hostile toward officers and told them to leave her alone.

According to records, deputies asked her to get dressed and to get out of the pool several times.

Once Kennedy was dressed she attempted to resist arrest, according to records.

She told officers she would not be going anywhere, records show.

Deputies eventually arrested her and transported her to the Charlotte County Jail.

Kennedy would not tell deputies her name, she was later identified through jail booking photos.

