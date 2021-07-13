How to sign up for News 6 newsletters on ClickOrlando.com

ORLANDO, Fla. – No matter what type of Central Florida happenings you’re interested in, odds are News 6 has a newsletter available through ClickOrlando.com to meet your needs.

Most are sent on a regular schedule while others, like our breaking news alerts, are sent on an as-needed basis.

Subscribing is easy and can be done by going to ClickOrlando.com/newsletters.

First though, you’ll need to create an account on our website. Just click the “sign in” button at the top right of ClickOrlando.com and press “create an account.” Doing so will allow you to subscribe, comment on articles and participate in live chats.

Once that’s all taken care of, go back to ClickOrlando.com/newsletters to see a list of our newsletters and decide which ones appeal most to you. There’s no limit on how many you can subscribe to and you’ll never be charged or asked to pay a fee for reading.

Here’s a selection of a few of our featured products, click the bolded links to see a recent edition of each one.

Trending : Digital journalist Brianna Volz breaks down the headlines to deliver the top stories directly to your inbox weekdays at 4 p.m. Digital journalist Brianna Volz breaks down the headlines to deliver the top stories directly to your inbox weekdays at 4 p.m.

Strange Florida : We all know Florida can be weird but this newsletter shows just how bizarre and sometimes downright stupid the Sunshine State can get. This one is sent each Friday at 11 a.m. We all know Florida can be weird but this newsletter shows just how bizarre and sometimes downright stupid the Sunshine State can get. This one is sent each Friday at 11 a.m.

: Theme Park Scoops In The Loop : News 6 producer and theme park expert Landon McReynolds tells you the inside happenings at Disney, Universal and all the other Central Florida attractions each Friday at 10 a.m.

PinPoint Weather Insider : You see the News 6 weather team on your screens every day, now hear from them directly as they explore local meteorological patterns, climate change, weather history and more every Thursday at 5 p.m.

Make Ends Meet : News 6 investigative reporter Mike Holfeld launched this franchise at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to help viewers who were struggling to get their unemployment benefits. Due to demand and popularity, Make Ends Meet has also launched a newsletter, which is delivered Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

Florida Foodie : Digital producer Thomas Mates has impeccable taste and always knows the latest food news. Now, he’s sharing his take on the Central Florida culinary scene every other Wednesday at 4 p.m.

There’s also the option to get headlines sent to you at 9 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. each day, plus the daily forecast at 7 a.m. Be sure to check out the Return to Space newsletter as well, it comes Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

To subscribe, click the orange “sign up” button under the newsletters of your choice at ClickOrlando.com/newsletters. It’s as easy as that. For most, you should receive a welcome email confirming your subscription but if not, you’ll still get the first edition on the next scheduled delivery date.

If at any point you decide you no longer want to hear from us, you can go back to that same page and hit the red “unsubscribe” button under whichever newsletter you’d no longer like to receive. You’ll also find an “opt out” button at the bottom of each edition.

