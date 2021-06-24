Rinse & repeat summer storms 🌩️

Summer has arrived and we need rain, so why all the complaining? 🥵☔

ORLANDO, Fla. – Did you hear the news? SUMMER is officially here, as of 11:31 p.m. last Sunday.

Hey, Insiders, meteorologist Troy Bridges back with ya’.

I know, I know, You’re probably saying, “It’s FELT like summer for weeks now.” Right?

You wouldn’t be wrong there. It has been hot. Even by Central Florida standards.

One thing we can all count on when summer arrives -- AFTERNOON SEA BREEZE STORMS!

I’ve already heard some complaining about it. Kids’ swim lessons canceled, crazy downpours that pop up JUST as you step out of the grocery store with a cart full of your favorite goodies.

I know it’s annoying. The grocery store thing happened to me just this week. (Good thing I keep a small umbrella in the side compartment of my car.)

There was a period not TOO long ago when we were ALL asking for those daily afternoon showers. My grass was DYING.

Although this week has been a wet one, we still have a rainfall deficit of more than 5 inches for a lot of Central Florida.

Here’s a look at some LOWER rain chances in this weekend’s forecast.

It’s like clockwork ⏰⚡

Hey Pinpoint Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos, hoping my daughter’s swim lesson won’t be canceled due to weather AGAIN today. While shopping over the weekend, I overheard someone say, “Why does it seem to rain at the same time every day?” It took every bone in my body not to walk over and explain ... so instead I’ll do it here in this week’s newsletter. Click here to see what sea breeze storms are all about and why they are specific only to Florida.

With these storms come a whole lot of lightning. You might have heard the saying, “Lightning doesn’t strike the same place twice,” but did you know there are different ways you could get struck by lightning? Click here to see the four ways you could be hit.

Do you smell rain? 🌦

Hey there, Insiders! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos joining you. There’s been plenty of rain in the forecast lately (yay for green grass). Have you ever taken a deep breath ahead of the rain and thought to yourself, “Hmm, smells like rain is coming?” Well, while this isn’t a superpower, you really can smell rain. One word: petrichor. Click here to read more about the smell of rain and what that scent really is made up of.

Forecasting Change: More extreme weather 🔥🌀

Hey there, it’s chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells here, talking about extreme weather in this week’s Forecasting Change. By extreme, we mean more-intense events. Think droughts, stronger hurricanes, stronger storms, heavier downpours.

Click here to see how fast these events have ramped up in the last century.

Thanks for joining us! We hope you’ll see us on News 6, and we’ll talk to you next week right here.