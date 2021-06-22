Rain streams into Central Florida from Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more scattered showers and storms across Central Florida each afternoon into the weekend.

Expect a high coverage of rain at 60%, mainly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Rain chances are even higher on Wednesday at 70%.

Expect high temperatures near 90 all week, with rain chances continuing at 50% over the weekend.

Monday in Orlando, we had a high temperature of 93 degrees. The record high for yesterday was 99, set in 1944.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high for Tuesday is 98, set in 1987.

Orlando received 0.63 inches of rain on Monday, putting the city’s deficit at 5.88 inches since the first of the year.

Rain streams into Central Florida from Gulf

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center has issued the last advisory on the remnants of Claudette, located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located about 650 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms.

Some additional development of the disturbance will be possible during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less conducive for further organization by Thursday.

The system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph.

The NHC says there’s a 30% chance of tropical development over the next two to five days.

