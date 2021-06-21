Tree falls through car windshield in Orange County

A tree fell through a card windshield in Orange County around 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

This happened on the 3000 block of Villa Drive. This is just west of Forest City Road and about two miles south of Maitland Boulevard.

Strong thunderstorms moved through Orange County Monday afternoon.

Wind gusts reached 40 mph. Orange County was not under a weather advisory at the time of the incident.

No injuries have been reported.