Tree falls through car windshield in Orange County

No one was injured

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Orange County
A tree fell through a card windshield in Orange County around 5:40 p.m. on Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A tree fell through a car windshield in Orange County around 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

This happened on the 3000 block of Villa Drive. This is just west of Forest City Road and about two miles south of Maitland Boulevard.

Strong thunderstorms moved through Orange County Monday afternoon.

Wind gusts reached 40 mph. Orange County was not under a weather advisory at the time of the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

