At least one person was killed and many others shot Sunday evening at a Father’s Day event in Wildwood, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting started just before 8 p.m. at what the Sheriff’s Office is calling an annual Father’s Day event in the area of Royal Park.

Authorities said that multiple shots were fired and resulted in multiple victims.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.