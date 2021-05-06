Space Curious, Boomtown net regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for WKMG-TV

ORLANDO, Fla. – WKMG-TV News 6 and ClickOrlando.com was honored Thursday with two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

RTDNA awarded WKMG-TV for its BoomTown news series and the podcast Space Curious.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

Ad

BoomTown focuses on the omnipresent expansion and growth happening in Central Florida and the impact it is having on the area and the people that live and there.

Space Curious, produced and hosted by ClickOrlando.com’s Emilee Speck, is a narrative podcast series that seeks to answer people’s burning questions about human space exploration and what means for the future of our species.

Both BoomTown and Space Curious now advance to the National Murrow Award competition. The winners will be announced later this year.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Murrow Awards since 1971.