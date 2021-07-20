Costco to keep senior shopping hours as coronavirus cases rise

Costco Wholesale is reversing its earlier decision to do away with senior hours and, instead, is adjusting them.

The company announced it would end the special operating hours on July 26, but according to its website, reduced hours will begin next week instead.

[TRENDING: Judge puts hold on lifting CDC’s no sail order | Blue Origin’s first passenger spaceflight| ‘Virus not over us:’ COVID hospitalizations increase]

Ad

Costco warehouses in the U.S. and Puerto Rico will host special operating hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to its COVID-19 updates page.

Members who are 60 and older or who are immunocompromised can shop during that time. The wholesale club said healthcare workers, pharmacists, hospital employees and first responders can also shop during special operating hours with a Costco membership and employee ID. Guests will not be permitted.

All Costco food courts are open. Find a Costco location nearby using this link.