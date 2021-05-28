Clear icon
Hungry? Costco bringing back free samples

Retailer bringing back indoor seating as well

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: People shop for groceries ahead of Thanksgiving at Costco Wholesale in East Harlem on November 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: People shop for groceries ahead of Thanksgiving at Costco Wholesale in East Harlem on November 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) (2020 Noam Galai)

Attention Costco members. One of your favorite things about warehouse shopping is coming back: free samples.

The company says the free food samples loved by its members are returning next month.

Costco eliminated those samples 14 months ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ll look a little different, though.

Workers will prepare the samples in smaller batches behind plexi-glass and distribute them one at a time.

Costco is also making changes to its food court.

Stores are bringing back indoor seating with reduced capacity and more physical distancing.

Some locations are also adding outdoor food courts.

Copyright 2021 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.