Hungry? Costco bringing back free samples

Attention Costco members. One of your favorite things about warehouse shopping is coming back: free samples.
The company says the free food samples loved by its members are returning next month.
Costco eliminated those samples 14 months ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’ll look a little different, though.
Workers will prepare the samples in smaller batches behind plexi-glass and distribute them one at a time.
Costco is also making changes to its food court.
Stores are bringing back indoor seating with reduced capacity and more physical distancing.
Some locations are also adding outdoor food courts.