Hungry? Costco bringing back free samples

Attention Costco members. One of your favorite things about warehouse shopping is coming back: free samples.

The company says the free food samples loved by its members are returning next month.

Costco eliminated those samples 14 months ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ll look a little different, though.

Workers will prepare the samples in smaller batches behind plexi-glass and distribute them one at a time.

Costco is also making changes to its food court.

Stores are bringing back indoor seating with reduced capacity and more physical distancing.

Some locations are also adding outdoor food courts.