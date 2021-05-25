Ikea recalls nearly 160,000 plates, bowls, mugs because of burn hazard

Ikea has recalled some bowls, plates, and mugs because of a possible burn hazard.

The Heroisk and Talrika products can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak out.

[TRENDING: Cosmic wonder: Supermoon eclipse | Feral hogs run wild, damage lawns | Groomer sentenced for breaking dog’s tail]

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 148,000 of these bowls, plates, and mugs were sold in the U.S. and about 11,000 were sold in Canada.

At least 123 of them broke.

Ad

Four injuries have been reported and two required medical attention.

Ikea says customers should stop using the products and return them to the store for a full refund.