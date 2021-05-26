McDonald’s launching 2 new dipping sauces, inspired by South Korean flavors

The fast-food chain is offering new limited-time sauces picked by BTS and inspired by McDonald’s South Korea. (McDonald's)

McDonald’s next celebrity meal is here and it’s inspiring new flavors.

Popular K-pop band BTS will take center stage for McDonald’s new special menu item.

[TRENDING: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Fla.; no survivors found | Video: Supermoon eclipse | Man killed while teaching son to drive]

The BTS meal includes 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a Coke. Guests can order the meal starting Wednesday.

Ad

FILE - BTS arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. The South Korean boy band BTS HAS won a leading four awards including best song for Dynamite and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 while Lady Gaga took home the best artist prize.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The K-pop sensation is also inspiring sweet chili and cajun-flavored dipping sauces. The sauces will only be around for a limited time.

McDonald’s said the flavors stem from South Korean recipes, the band’s home country.

But the collaboration doesn’t stop there.

The fast-food chain is also releasing limited-edition merchandise in the group’s iconic purple colors. It includes hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, socks and sandals.

The collection is being sold on Weverse, a fan community app created by the band’s record label.