McDonald’s launching 2 new dipping sauces, inspired by South Korean flavors

McDonald’s next celebrity meal is here and it’s inspiring new flavors.
Popular K-pop band BTS will take center stage for McDonald’s new special menu item.
The BTS meal includes 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a Coke. Guests can order the meal starting Wednesday.
The K-pop sensation is also inspiring sweet chili and cajun-flavored dipping sauces. The sauces will only be around for a limited time.
McDonald’s said the flavors stem from South Korean recipes, the band’s home country.
But the collaboration doesn’t stop there.
The fast-food chain is also releasing limited-edition merchandise in the group’s iconic purple colors. It includes hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, socks and sandals.
The collection is being sold on Weverse, a fan community app created by the band’s record label.