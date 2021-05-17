Burger King bringing back crown-shaped nuggets

A fan favorite is making a comeback at Burger King.

After being pulled from the fast-food chain a decade ago, crown-shaped nuggets will return to locations around South Florida.

Starting Monday, people can purchase the uniquely shaped nuggets at 14 Burger King locations in the Miami area. The 10-piece order will run $1.49, but they’ll only be around for a limited time.

Fans pleaded for the menu item’s royal return, even starting an online petition with more than 2,000 signatures.

With renewed interest, more stores could soon see the special nuggets back on the menu. Burger King said there is potential for a nationwide launch.