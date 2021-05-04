Brother Jimmy’s to start serving up southern comfort food this summer at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park will have a newcomer this summer when Brother Jimmy’s opens its doors to fans of football and southern comfort food.

The New York concept known for its award-winning BBQ will open in a 7,200-square-foot space in the same complex on International Drive that houses The Wheel, formerly known as the Orlando Eye.

[TRENDING: Sneak peek of Universal’s new roller coaster | 23 dead in Mexico City metro collapse | Children 12-15 could soon get vaccine]

The eatery promises delicious food, buzzworthy drinks and friendly servers, plus views of the ICON Park Slingshot and ICON Park Drop Tower from the patio.

Ad

“At Brother Jimmy’s, everyone is welcome and everyone is family,” said Mike Daquino, managing partner of Brother Jimmy’s Florida. “We can’t wait to bring our southern comfort food and BBQ to ICON Park. Whether you’re an Orlando local or a tourist, we’ve got a place for you at our table and a cold beer with your name on it.”

While the menu for this location hasn’t yet been revealed, the West Palm Beach site offers country catfish, rib tips, Carolina pulled pork, Southern fried chicken and more.

Big screens will also be peppered throughout the space for the perfect view of the big game, especially since Brother Jimmy’s is known as a popular hangout for alumni from Atlantic Coast Conference schools.

“ICON Park is devoted to creating fun, memorable experiences for our guests. We’ve cultivated a perfect mix of exciting attractions, funky bars, trendy shops and incredible restaurants,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. “Brother Jimmy’s will fit perfectly in our line up and is guaranteed to deliver our guests a great time.”