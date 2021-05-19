Mostly Cloudy icon
Burger King’s new ‘Ch’King’ sandwich now available nationwide

Item has been slowly rolling out since February

CNN Newsource

Burger King's new "Ch'King" sandwich now available.
Burger King’s new chicken sandwich is now available nationwide becoming the latest entry in the “chicken sandwich war.”

The renamed “Ch’King” sandwich is served on a potato bun with pickles and a savory sauce.

The fast food chain has been slowly rolling out the new item since February.

Through most of June, customers who order a sandwich through Burger King’s website or app will get a free whopper. Each chicken sandwich costs between $4 and $5, depending on the market.

It’s just the latest entry into the chicken sandwich showdown launched by the phenomenal hit Popeyes discovered.

