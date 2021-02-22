73ºF

Taco Bell testing new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Florida not included in test locations

CNN Newsource

Taco Bell wants to make a chicken sandwich with a twist.

The fast-food chain is preparing to test its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The taco features fried chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, coated in tortilla chips, then topped with chipotle sauce.

It describes the shell as puffy bread that’s shaped like a taco.

Starting in March. Taco Bell will test the new taco in restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s expected to rollout nationwide later this year.

Copyright 2021 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.