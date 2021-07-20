WATCH LIVE: Blue Origin celebrates its first human spaceflight, sending billionaire boss into space

Jeff Bezos blasted off into space Tuesday bringing along an aviation pioneer, a teen space fan and his brother, marking the first successful human spaceflight for his company Blue Origin.

After 15 successful launches of the New Shepard rocket from West Texas, Blue Origin marked a new milestone launching four crew members, two were invited guests of Bezos and one, the first paying customer.

Blue Origin will host a news conference Tuesday after 11:30 a.m. to recap its historic flight.

New Shepard blasted off from the launchpad just after 9 a.m. sending Jeff and Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer and Mercury 13 member Wally Funk and Oliver Daeman, 18, of the Netherlands, on a 10-minute journey to the edge of space. The New Shepard capsule separated from the rocket booster at about 250,000 feet sending the capsule up to 66 miles above sea level.

The commercial astronauts could be heard from audio in the capsule celebrating their time from launch to landing. Bezos brought some Skittles to share with the crew and Funk could be heard saying “woohoo!”

Funk, a successful pilot, waited six decades to fly in space after being told no many times because of her gender. She has also paid for a seat with Blue Origin’s competitor, Virgin Galactic, to fly on SpaceShipTwo for another few minutes of weightlessness. Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson achieved spaceflight last week with his company.