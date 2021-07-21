Tracking the tropics: Area off Florida coast being monitored for development

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure off of the southeast coast of the U.S. There is a 20% chance for development over the next five days, according to the NHC.

The system could develop off of a dying cold front as it moves over the warmer waters of the Atlantic.

The environment is expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development over the weekend or into early next week while the system meanders off of the South Carolina, Georgia and north Florida coastlines.

Mid-level spin from European model shows some development possible this weekend. The tighter the and darker the color, the stronger the spin.

The rest of the tropical Atlantic remains quiet.