Another round of storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More summertime afternoon storms will fire up Wednesday.

Expect a rain coverage up to 60% for the next couple of days with high temperatures in the mid-90s, News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. And, of course, more heat.

“It will feel like close to 100 degrees before the heaviest rain comes,” Bridges said.

Temperatures in Orlando Tuesday reached a high of 94 degrees. The record high for Tuesday’s date is 99, set in 1914.

The area officially saw .16 inches of rain Tuesday, leaving the deficit at 4.45 inches since the first of the year.

The record high for Wednesday is 98 degrees, set in 1892, according to Bridges.

Pinpointing the tropics

A broad, non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop off the coast of the southeastern United States by late Friday or early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some gradual development over the weekend while the system meanders offshore the coasts of South Carolina, Georgia and northeastern Florida,” forecasters wrote.

The hurricane center is giving the area a 20% chance for development within five days.

