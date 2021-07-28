Mediterranean chain opening 1st Florida location in Maitland Friday

MAITLAND, Fla. – A fast-casual Mediterranean chain is getting ready to open its first restaurant in Florida on Friday, setting up shop in Maitland.

PITA Mediterranean Street Food is opening at 400 N. Orlando Ave. This will be a franchise location, according to a spokesperson.

The Georgia-based restaurant is predominantly located in Georgia and Alabama with two locations in Illinois as well, according to its website. The Maitland location will be the 39th PITA location nationwide.

The restaurant chain was founded in 2012 by Nour Rabai, a Lebanese immigrant who grew up in Beirut, according to the company’s website.

[TRENDING: DeSantis sounds off on masks in schools | ER nurse now open to COVID shot | Biles withdraws from Olympics]

Ad

“I picture my mom’s kitchen: the smells of freshly prepared food, the colorful array of foods and my extended family gathered together for the meal,” a news release about PITA’s founder reads. “This is exactly what I want for our guests at Pita. To enjoy great food, freshly prepared, with family and friends.”

In addition to the Maitland location, PITA’s website shows at least three more Florida locations are already in the works — one will be in Central Florida at 110 SE Watula Ave. in Ocala, the other two will be in Gainesville and Tampa.

A spokesperson for PITA said the company is planning a total of 12 locations in Florida — in the Tampa, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale areas.

The Maitland franchise is offering $3 gyros from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday to celebrate its opening.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.