Community market place, experimental food kitchen coming to Orlando’s East End Market

The Neighbors plans to open its doors in the fall of 2021

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

East End Market
East End Market (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s East End Market is about to get a big new addition that promises a general store with goods from Central Florida artisans, a cocktail bar and an experimental kitchen all rolled into one space.

The new multi-function space on the second floor of the East End Market is being called The Neighbors Retail & Cocktail, according to the East End Market’s Instagram page.

The Neighbors website shows that the new space is the brainchild of Freehand Goods’ owners, Seth Daniels & Jacob Zepf; the owner of Domu, Sean “Sonny” Nguyen; and the owner of East End Market, John Rife.

“The purpose of this creative space is to continue East End’s mission as a small business incubator for the Orlando community. Pairing local artisans with an approachable cocktail program & an experimental food kitchen, we’re creating a comfortable environment that pushes boundaries while giving everyone a chance,” the site reads.

A few more clues about The Neighbors can be found on its Instagram page. The space will feature exposed ceiling rafters with a mid-century aesthetic.

So far, no opening date has been set for The Neighbors.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

