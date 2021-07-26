Community market place, experimental food kitchen coming to Orlando’s East End Market

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s East End Market is about to get a big new addition that promises a general store with goods from Central Florida artisans, a cocktail bar and an experimental kitchen all rolled into one space.
The new multi-function space on the second floor of the East End Market is being called The Neighbors Retail & Cocktail, according to the East End Market’s Instagram page.
[TRENDING: Fla. sued over unemployment benefits | System swirls off Fla. | Fauci: US headed in ‘wrong direction’]
The Neighbors website shows that the new space is the brainchild of Freehand Goods’ owners, Seth Daniels & Jacob Zepf; the owner of Domu, Sean “Sonny” Nguyen; and the owner of East End Market, John Rife.
“The purpose of this creative space is to continue East End’s mission as a small business incubator for the Orlando community. Pairing local artisans with an approachable cocktail program & an experimental food kitchen, we’re creating a comfortable environment that pushes boundaries while giving everyone a chance,” the site reads.
A few more clues about The Neighbors can be found on its Instagram page. The space will feature exposed ceiling rafters with a mid-century aesthetic.
So far, no opening date has been set for The Neighbors.
Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.