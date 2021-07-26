Partly Cloudy icon
RADAR, MODELS, UPDATES: System swirls off Florida

Low pressure to bring showers to Jacksonville area

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – An area of low pressure spinning off the Jacksonville coast won’t have a large impact on Central Florida.

The system will bring a few light showers to northern parts of Florida on Monday.

The low is dealing with upper-level winds and drier air, so it does not have much of a chance of tropical development.

As of early Monday, hurricane experts said the system has a 30% chance of development over the next two to five days.

The next named storm will be called Fred.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, with the peak of storm season being mid-September.

Orlando’s rain deficit stands at 4.88 inches since the first of the year.

