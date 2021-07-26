Sea breeze storms back in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will be pinpointing our typical east and west coast sea breeze storms this week in Central Florida.

Rain chances will be between 50-60% over the next several days with high temperatures in the low 90s.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1914.

Meanwhile, there is an area of low pressure spinning off the Jacksonville coast that will bring a few light showers to northern parts of Florida on Monday.

As of early Monday, hurricane experts said the system has a 30% chance of development over the next two to five days.

The low is dealing with upper-level winds and drier air, so it does not have much of a chance of tropical development, but we will watch it.

Orlando’s rain deficit stands at 4.88 inches since the first of the year.