Gov. Ron DeSantis responds after CDC recommends masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to journalists following a round table on Cuba, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is responding to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that includes recommendations of masks in schools, something the governor has publicly opposed throughout the pandemic.

The new guidance was announced Tuesday as COVID-19 cases are surging nationwide, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant, according to health experts.

Previously, the agency had said vaccinated individuals could go mostly maskless, including in schools. On Tuesday, officials reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the delta variant has changed the nation’s COVID-19 outlook since the CDC relaxed masking recommendations.

Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

DeSantis has previously said he does not support the idea of children wearing masks in classrooms.

Last week, he doubled down on his opposition to mask mandates for public-school students during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he would call for a special legislative session if the federal government moves toward requiring masks in schools.

“There’s been talk about potentially people advocating at the federal level, imposing compulsory masks on kids,” DeSantis said last week. “We’re not doing that in Florida, OK? We need our kids to breathe.”

Following the release of the updated guidance, the governor’s office released the following statement, saying parents should have the right to decide whether their children wear masks at school:

“Governor DeSantis believes that parents know what’s best for their children; therefore, parents in Florida are empowered to make their own choices with regards to masking. Experts have raised legitimate concerns that the risks of masking outweigh the potential benefits for children, because masking children can negatively impact their learning, speech, emotional and social development, and physical health (e.g., infections from bacteria that’s often found on masks, difficulty breathing while exercising in masks, etc.) Fortunately, the data indicate that COVID is not a serious risk to healthy children, which is why schools in most countries were among the first institutions to reopen. At the end of the day, the Governor trusts parents to weigh the risks and benefits and make the best choices for their kids.”

More than 4 million children have been infected with COVID-19 in the United States since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. With the highly infectious delta variant spreading across the country, doctors worry about that number continuing to climb. Doctor Fatma Levent, of AdventHealth for Children, specializes in pediatric infectious diseases in Orlando, where COVID-19 cases are on the rise. As the powerful delta variant sweeps the country, Levent says it’s affecting children more than previous strains. And more of them are ending up in the hospital.

“When they get it, it’s usually mild. However, they can get hospitalized, they can get pneumonia and other complications,” Levent said.

The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association also responded to the updated guidance.

“We are relieved that the CDC made that recommendation, especially considering the tremendous surge in Orange County. Masks were required during summer school, yet 260 tested positive. Imagine what it would look like if school started with no mask mandate,” president Wendy Doromal said.

At last check, masks were optional in most Central Florida classrooms, though some districts have said they will adjust policies if necessary.

School starts in about two weeks for most Central Florida school districts. For the latest information on COVID-19 policies and other back-to-school updates, visit ClickOrlando.com/backtoschool.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.