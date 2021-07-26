Florida vaccine guide: Here’s how to find an appointment

This story was first published Dec. 28, 2020 and is updated daily with the latest coronavirus vaccine information for Central Florida.

While COVID-19 vaccine appointments were hard to come by in the initial days of the roll-out, more than eight months later there are now a variety of options for anyone who wants to get the shots.

Throughout the second summer of the coronavirus pandemic, health officials are urging every eligible person to get vaccinated due to rising cases of hospitalizations among the unvaccinated and the highly contagious delta variant.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna’s two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shots are available to anyone 18 and up. Vaccines for younger children are still undergoing multiple studies and could become available later this year.

Throughout the pandemic, a community’s best resource remains their local department of health. This remains true for vaccines. Every Florida county has a health department with resources to find available vaccine appointments.

If you are looking to get vaccinated, you will find a breakdown of options available to you below.

For all Florida counties and across the U.S.

The Florida Department of Health launched vaccine hotlines for all 67 counties. The full list of toll-free numbers can be found here. The state also has an online vaccine appointment queue at myvaccine.fl.gov where eligible residents can register for shots and be notified when they are available.

The federal government rolled out a website at vaccines.gov where people can search for available vaccine locations near them. This will search vaccine sites across the country by location down to 1 mile from your zip code and vaccine maker.

There is also a text option. Text your zip code to GETVAX (for English) or VACUNA (for Spanish) to get a list of vaccine locations in response.

Retail pharmacy options

All Publix supermarket locations in Florida are offering shots by appointment or walk-up.

Find a list of CVS Pharmacy locations and make an appointment for a vaccine here.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are offering vaccines, click here to register and find a list of locations.

Some Winn-Dixie locations are offering shots by appointment. Appointments can be made here.

Walgreens pharmacies in certain counties are offering vaccines by appointment or walk-up, click here to find out if it’s offered in your area.

Harveys Supermarket locations are offering vaccines. Appointments can be made here.

Fresco y Más pharmacy locations in Florida are offering vaccine appointments. Click here to learn more.

Central Florida vaccine locations

The following counties in Central Florida have shared information to help people register for appointments and get more information on vaccine availability.

Veterans Affairs

The Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lake Nona and the Lake Baldwin VA Medical Center are offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics for veterans of any age, their caregivers, spouses and some beneficiaries under the Saves Lives Act signed by President Joe Biden on March 24.

To register, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ or walk into any clinic at the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin VA Medical Center, Viera VA Health Care Center, and Daytona Beach VA Multispecialty CBOC.

For more information on times and locations, click or tap here.

Brevard County

To pre-register for an appointment in Brevard County, call 866-201-5420 or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

The vaccine site is a drive-thru located at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera.

Flagler County

To pre-register for a vaccine appointment in Flagler County, call 1-866-201-1541 or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

Vaccinations have been taking place at the Flagler County Fairgrounds at 150 Sawgrass Road in Bunnell. Drivers are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

Lake County

To pre-register for an appointment in Lake County, call 866-201-6909 or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

There are three county and/or state-run sites in Lake County.

Health officials said as more vaccines come in an announcement will be made through the Lake County DOH website, lake.floridahealth.gov or on Twitter at @FLHealthLake.

Marion County

The Department of Health in Marion County is offering COVID-19 vaccination operations at multiple locations within the county. Here are the most recent dates and times.

To pre-register for vaccines in Marion County, visit http://tinyurl.com/MarionCOVIDvax or call 352-644-2590.

Orange County

Residents can pre-register and find a full list of vaccine locations in Orange County at OCFL.net/vaccines where they can also sign up for email updates to learn more about vaccine distribution.

Here is the direct link to register.

The county will also provide updates via text if people text OCFLCOVID to 888777.

For those without smartphones or computers, community centers will also offer registration for the vaccine. The East Orange, Taft, Holden Heights and Center Hills community centers will have staff available to help people 65 and older register for vaccine appointments. Within the city of Orlando, the Beardall Senior Center on Delaney Avenue and L. Claudia Allen Senior Center on Mable Butler Avenue will be available to help residents register.

Osceola County

To pre-register for a vaccine appointment in Osceola County call 866-201-6507 or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

Osceola is coordinating with Osceola County Emergency Management and community partners to offer community-based and mass vaccination clinics as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more readily available. Residents should continue to check osceola.floridahealth.gov for updates.

The department’s COVID-19 call center is available 24/7 at 1-866-779-6121 or via email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Polk County

Registration for a Polk County vaccine appointment can be found at this link or make an appointment by calling 863-298-7500 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Once appointments are filled, callers will be placed on a registration list for future openings, according to the Polk County DOH.

Seminole County

The Seminole County Office of the Emergency Management in conjunction with the health department began administering shots by appointment at the Oviedo Mall.

People can make an appointment by going to prepareseminole.org or by calling the citizens’ hotline at 407-665-0000 or go directly to Eventbrite to book an appointment.

The county also rolled out a new mobile vaccine program amid rising COVID-19 cases. Click here for a list of times and dates.

Sumter County

Vaccine registration is available at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 1-(866)-201-7196 TTY 1-(833)-476-1457.

If you signed up for vaccination through the state’s pre-registration system by calling 866-201-7196 or online at https://myvaccine.fl.gov/, you will be contacted to re-confirm your interest in vaccination.

Volusia County

The Volusia County DOH and county government continue to hold vaccine events at these locations.

Appointments will need to be made for first doses at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7314.

The county is hosting COVID-19 vaccine events at schools and community centers in an effort to get more families vaccinated ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. For a full list check the upcoming events at http://volusia.floridahealth.gov/.

Individuals who are not able to access the internet via a computer, tablet or cellphone may call 866-345-0345 for assistance scheduling an appointment until registrations have reached capacity for this event.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.