WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders give update on COVID-19 response

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders are set to give an update on the county’s COIVD-19 response at 10 a.m. Monday.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will be joined by Dr. Raul Pino, of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, and Dr. Victor Herrera, of AdventHealth.

[TRENDING: Fla. sued over unemployment benefits | System swirls off Fla. | Fauci: US headed in ‘wrong direction’]

The news briefing will be streamed in the media player at the top of this story.

This briefing comes as Florida is once again seeing a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations due to the virus. During the last county news conference on July 19, Pino said Orange County is seeing new COVID-19 cases in numbers similar to what was seen in January, which is when the state saw its peak of viral infections.

Ad

On Friday, the state released its latest weekly report on Florida’s COVID-19 infections and vaccinations, showing the state was averaging 10,457 new cases per day.

About 5,300 Floridians are now hospitalized with COVID, a 65% jump since last week and nearly a tripling since June 14, when 1,845 were hospitalized, the Florida Hospital Association said. Officials have said more than 95% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated.

The data has prompted medical and state leaders to push for Florida to return to the practice of issuing daily reports on the status of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Ad

The Associated Press contributed to this report.