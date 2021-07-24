Dozens receive COVID-19 vaccine at downtown Orlando event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of people rolled up their sleeves to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination event in downtown Orlando on Saturday.

The Orange County government partnered with the Orlando chapter of Links, Incorporated, and other local organizations to host the “Communiversity” vaccine event at the UCF & Valencia College downtown campus. The event is distributing Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses.

[TRENDING: New data shows Florida averaging 10,500 cases per day | Fla. cruise ruling moving forward | Mom regrets not getting COVID vaccine sooner ]

Ad

Paula Alan got the vaccine while she was visiting Central Florida on vacation.

“It’s really important, get the people involved in this vaccination process,” Alan said.

Saturday’s event is the last of four events held over the past two months. The “Communiversity” vaccine events brought together universities and the local community to help with COVID-19 relief effort.

Dr. Ross Wolf, the interim assistant provost of UCF Downtown, said university wants to be part of the neighborhood and help lift the surrounding community.

“It’s a great event to get people here to try to convince people to come get their vaccine,” Wolf said.

Local organizations also gave away free food. Valeria Baker, the president of the Orlando chapter of the Links, Incorporated, said they are bringing the shots to an underserved area.

“The idea is this is an underserved community and where we have to go is where the people are,” Baker said.

Ad

She said they’re also targeting younger people and encouraging them to get vaccinated. On Friday, the state health department reported more than 73,000 new COVID cases this week and hospitalizations are on the rise.

Baker said the resurgence of cases and the highly contagious delta variant are reasons why they’re pushing to get more people vaccinated.

“I think people are fearful at this point that they may get it. This is the time to get it before you have COVID, so let’s get the community out here to get these shots in arms,” Baker said.

The “Communiversity” vaccine event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at UCF & Valencia College Downtown Campus inside the Parramore Garage located at 323 North Parramore Avenue.