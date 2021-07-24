Apopka church hosting vaccine event after 40+ people test positive for COVID-19

APOPKA, Fla. – Journey Christian Church is hosting vaccine events at two locations this weekend after more than 40 churchgoers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

One vaccine event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Apopka Campus at 1965 S Orange Blossom Trail and the other vaccine event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Lake County campus at 15733 Dillard Road in Eustis.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you should be vaccinated,” Lead Pastor John Hampton said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a two-dose shot will be available at the vaccine events.

Pastors said they know of six churchgoers at Journey who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 including one woman who is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Associate Lead Pastor Dustin Aagaard had coronavirus this past January and said it takes a while to get back into the swing of things.

“It’s so hard to get back to a normal rhythm,” Aagaard said.

Aagaard and Hampton reminded the members of their church that the vaccine is available to help prevent everyone from getting the virus and ending up in the hospital.

The vaccine event is open to the public, a person does not have to go to Journey Christian Church to get a vaccine.

The church is not hosting in-person services at the moment due to the high amount of COVID-19 cases, services will still be hosted online.