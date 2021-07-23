Orange County health department replacing vaccine cards by appointment only

Dr. Annamaria Macaluso Davidson holds a COVID-19 vaccine registration card at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center in Houston on Dec. 15, 2020.

Anyone in Orange County who needs a replacement COVID-19 vaccine card will now need to make an appointment with the medical records department, the county health department announced Friday.

Starting Monday, July 26 the Florida Department of Health in Orange County will no longer process CDC COVID-19 vaccine replacement cards online but move to an appointment-only process. No walk-ins will be accepted.

In order to secure an appointment, individuals must call the DOH-Orange County at 407-723-5004.

Here is what you need to get your replacement immunization card:

An appointment by calling 407-723-5004.

ID is required. The following are acceptable forms of ID for a client or the parent/legal guardian of children under 18: Driver’s License, Birth Certificate of Child (Original Copy), Passport, and Military ID (ID cannot be expired).

The authorization form found on the DOH-Orange website here.

A credit card: Payments for applicable charges will be collected at the time of service.

However, those who received their shots from the VA must get their replacement cards from the VA.