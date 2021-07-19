WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Orange County leaders give update on COVID-19 response

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders will give an update on the county’s COVID-19 response just days after Mayor Jerry Demings said he was making plans in case it becomes necessary to take action to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The rising number of cases extends beyond Orange County to the entire state. On Friday, the state released its weekly report detailing where Florida stands with new infections, deaths and vaccinations. The report showed the state had averaged 6,515 new infections report per day in the previous week. The report before that showed Florida had averaged about 3,380 cases per day.

When speaking with News 6 on Friday, the mayor didn’t mention any specific actions he would take, although he did say as mayor he could potentially have the legal authority to enact a mandate of some sort.

“It has to be narrowly tailored and it has to be related to a major public health crisis,” Demings said.

During the county’s last COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Raul Pino, of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the most of the new infections in the area were among unvaccinated people.

“One hundred percent of the cases reported yesterday were among unvaccinated individuals,” Pino said. “More so, 100% of the deaths that we are reporting to you today, were among unvaccinated individuals. So we can mask up, we can keep the distance, we can try not to talk about this, but the reality is that this is an unvaccinated pandemic.”

Orange County has not said exactly what will be discussed during Monday’s news conference. The event will be streamed live in the player at the top of this story.