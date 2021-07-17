‘Everybody is waiting for it:’ Disney Cruise Line to set sail on ‘test cruise’

The Disney Dream is having a "test sailing" out of Port Canaveral on Saturday

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line is taking a big step in its cruising comeback.

The Disney Dream is having a “test sailing” out of Port Canaveral on Saturday.

Brevard County residents Joe Woelich and Jan Barker visit Jetty Park often. The pair said they plan to watch the first cruise ship leave Port Canaveral since the start of the pandemic.

“Everybody is waiting for it, so yeah it’s cool,” Woelich said.

Officials said the Disney Dream was the last passenger sailing to depart from Port Canaveral on March 13, 2020, before the cruising industry shutdown.

“It is sad to see them though. They come in here and you see them off Cocoa Beach sitting way offshore. It’s kinda sad to see them like that instead of picking up passengers and going off on cruises,” Barker said.

The Disney Dream was originally set to sail more than two weeks ago, but conflicting COVID-19 test results pushed it back.

The passengers are Disney employees who volunteered for the two-day trip. News 6 watched as they were tested before walking across the bridge to go inside the terminal.

Barker said the shutdown has been bad for business, so she’s happy to see cruising return.

“This will be big help when everything gets started back,” she said.

This comes as the Port is preparing for its first revenue sailing with the Carnival Mardi Gras on July 31.

Barker said this marks a sign of life returning to normal.

“It’s a start, definitely a start,” Barker said.