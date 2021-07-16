West Melbourne Walmart temporarily closes for deep cleaning

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Walmart store in West Melbourne closed Thursday afternoon and will reopen this weekend after the big-box store undergoes deep cleaning and sanitizing, officials with Walmart Corporate Affairs said.

The store at 845 Palm Bay Road closed at 2 p.m. Thursday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The decision to temporarily close the location was made to allow for a third-party cleaning crew to come in and thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings,” a Walmart Corporate Affairs spokesperson said. “These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

A company spokesperson did not say if the sanitization was in response to a COVID-19 outbreak among employees.