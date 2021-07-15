CDC projects increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the next month

As the U.S. sees an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there will likely be a rise in virus-related hospitalizations in the next month.

The health agency published a forecast Wednesday, projecting there will be between 2,000 to 11,000 new hospital admissions by Aug. 9.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has been reporting a steady decline in hospitalizations since late April.

Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data reported by the Associated Press.

The ensemble forecasts also say newly reported COVID-19 cases and deaths will likely remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next month.

The forecast predicts deaths could go up to 619,000 by early August.

Nationally, 55.6% of all Americans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to the CDC.