Delta variant makes up more than half of all COVID-19 cases in US, CDC data shows

Nearly two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projected cases of the delta variant doubled in a two-week period, data from the agency is now showing the variant accounts for more than half of all COVID-19 cases.

Officials say the delta variant is the dominant strain in the country. The alpha variant, which was first identified in the U.K., was previously the dominant strain in the U.S.

CDC data for the two-week period ending on July 3 is projecting that the delta variant cases makes up 51.7% of all COVID-19 cases.

The delta variant, first identified in India, is considered highly transmissible and has raised concerns that the country will not be able to continue easing COVID-19 restrictions as quickly as planned. It comes as experts say the number of cases nationwide is up by 9%.

President Joe Biden is once again urging those who have not been vaccinated to do so, saying his administration will continue door-to-door outreach in areas with low vaccination rates.

“Study after study after study has shown since early May, virtually every COVID-19 hospitalization and death in the United States has been among the unvaccinated,” Biden said.

The president’s latest plea comes after the nation missed his administration’s goal to vaccinate 70% of adults by July 4.

As of last week, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County confirmed there are 23 cases of the delta variant in the county, though they believe the number is likely much higher.