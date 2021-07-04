Fewer than half of US states reach Biden’s July 4 goal

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, April 4, 2021, a member of the medical staff prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris. The World Health Organization said that any COVID-19 vaccines it has authorized for emergency use should be recognized by countries as they open up their borders, in a move that could challenge Western countries to broaden their acceptance of two Chinese vaccines which the U.N. health agency has licensed, but most European and North American countries have not. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Fewer than half of U.S. states have reached the White House’s goal to vaccinate 70% of adults by July 4.

It comes as the delta variant spreads and people gather for holiday celebrations.

Just 20 states have met that goal — which was set in early May when the U.S. was vaccinating people at a much faster pace than it is now.

The country reached its highest vaccination rate in mid-April when the seven-day average of doses administered daily topped 3.3 million. Now, a little more than 1.1 million doses are given per day and about 685,000 people are becoming fully vaccinated daily.

The administration did come close to its goal of vaccinating 160 million adults by the holiday.

Federal data shows that 157 million were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

Health experts have been sounding the alarm on the risk low vaccination rates pose in some areas as the delta variant of the coronavirus is now detected in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.