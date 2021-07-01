Here’s where to see fireworks this 4th of July at Central Florida theme parks

Central Florida’s world-class theme parks are preparing for a big Fourth of July celebration.

Whether you’re looking for good food, fun attractions or nightly fireworks, you will likely find something to do.

Take a look at the list of activities planned at each of the parks below.

Walt Disney World

Under its phased reopening plans, Walt Disney World is preparing to bring back nighttime spectaculars on July 1.

However, Fourth of July celebrations will be a little different. In year‘s past, Magic Kingdom would present “Disney’s Celebrate America“ 4th of July fireworks. That display will not happen this year, as firework displays restart after a months-long absence.

Happily Ever After fireworks will play at 9:15 p.m. at Magic Kingdom. Meanwhile at Epcot, the show Epcot Forever will play at 10 p.m.

Ad

Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival will run through July 5.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has no plans for a specific Fourth of July fireworks display, however, the theme park will play its Cinematic Celebration at closing time.

The show features music from the world’s biggest films, scores of shining, dancing fountains and pyrotechnics. The show will play at Universal Studios Florida.

Guests are encouraged to check showtimes of the nighttime spectacular on the Universal Orlando app.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is offering its firework spectacular, Ignite, during its Electric Ocean summer event.

The award-winning show features pyrotechnics, fire effects, lights and water fountains. Guests may view the fireworks from all around SeaWorld’s large central lake, including from Bayside Stadium, The Waterfront and the Orca Encounter pathway. The show will be at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, weather permitting.

Ad

SeaWorld said “Ignite” will be followed by a patriotic fireworks finale. Reserved Seating is available.

Click here to learn more about SeaWorld Orlando’s Electric Ocean event.

Legoland Florida

Legoland Florida is bringing back the popular Red, White & Boom fireworks spectacular. The show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 3 and 4 at the park’s Lake Eloise.

Guests watching the show can grab a pair of complimentary fireworks 3D glasses that transform the fireworks into bursting LEGO bricks.

Legoland officials said there will be five viewing areas around the Theme Park: Pirate’s Cove North & South Stadium, Pirate’s Cove Grass Line, LEGO Technic, MINILAND USA and Mansion Lawn at Heartlake City.

Legoland is encouraging guests to get seats early, as the show may hit capacity. The event is included with general theme park admission and select annual passes.

Ad

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is giving a patriotic encore to its brightest firework show, Spark!

The nighttime spectacular features an explosive array of fireworks and exciting effects from dazzling lasers to graceful water elements and dramatic pyrotechnics. The show is all part of the theme park’s “Summer Nights” festival.

The fireworks will launch at 9:15 p.m., weather permitting, each night this weekend.

Spark! will play nightly at the theme park through August 8.

Ad

Fun Spot America

Fun Spot America will offer fireworks displays on July 3 at both its Orlando and Kissimmee parks beginning at 9 p.m.

In addition to the fireworks and attractions, officials said guests can try new food and beverage items recently introduced in the parks. In Kissimmee guests can try a double layered funnel cake filled with cheesecake spread and strawberries, and in Orlando guests can try a slice of Sbarro pizza or a classic Johnny Rockets burger and shake.

Each Fun Spot America park opens at 10 a.m. on July 3.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.