SeaWorld Orlando’s Electric Ocean shimmers with new offerings

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is preparing to bring back its popular summer event, Electric Ocean.

Beginning May 28, the theme park will come to life with colorful lights, high-energy music, a family friendly dance party and the firework and fountain show, Ignite.

[TRENDING: Video shows man trying to kidnap Fla. girl | Deputy guilty of planting drugs in cars | ‘Hangry’ gator chases Wendy’s customers]

This year, guests will come across some new experiences including the Electric Current dance party, Rescue Tails educational experience and the children’s show, Elmo Rocks.

Ad

Guests will also get the chance to take in some new summer treats as well as ride the theme park’s thrilling attractions such as Manta, Mako, Infinity Falls and more.

Take a look at some of the new experiences below.

Rescue Tails

The new educational presentation teaches guests about SeaWorld’s commitment to animal care and rescue. Guests will meet some of the park’s rescue animals including birds of prey, primates and reptiles. Performances are at Seaport Theater on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Electric Current

Guests of all ages can dance to music provided by a DJ near The Waterfront. The dance party is available only on event nights.

Club Sea Glow

Guests can venture over to Bayside Stadium where a DJ will be mixing dance music all evening leading up to the start of the fireworks finale. Families will encounter dancers among the high-energy atmosphere. The dance party begins at 8 p.m. on event nights.

Elmo Rocks

Elmo and his friends save the day by forming their own rock ‘n’ roll band after their favorite band canceled their concert appearance. Guests will watch Elmo, Zoe, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert and Ernie go through the process of auditioning and rehearsals to transforming into The Rockin’ Elmo Band. Officials said the show features awesome music, fun dancing and audience participation. The show takes place at Nautilus Theater during Electric Ocean dates.

Ignite Fireworks

The award-winning firework and fountains spectacular brings the brilliant colors of the sea to the skies above the park. The show features pyrotechnics, fire effects, lights and water fountains. Guests may view the fireworks from all around SeaWorld’s large central lake, including from Bayside Stadium, The Waterfront and the Orca Encounter pathway. Showtime is at 10 p.m. during Electric Ocean evenings.

Electric Ocean event map for 2021 at SeaWorld Orlando (SeaWorld Orlando)

Some of the food offerings during the event include tasty treats served up at the all-new Altitude Burgers, Lakeside Grill, Edy’s Ice Cream Parlor and Glacier Bar.

Electric Ocean will run through Sept. 6 and is free to guests with a reservation.

Beginning Thursday, guests can save up to 50% on tickets, Fun Cards and annual passes during the theme park’s Memorial Day sale. The discounts and limited-time prices are only available through May 31.

Ad

Click here to learn more about Electric Ocean and SeaWorld Orlando.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.