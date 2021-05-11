SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove now offering job opportunities

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld is hoping to fill positions at its Orlando theme parks, including Aquatica and Discovery Cove.

The theme park said on its website that it’s looking for team members to fill positions in the areas of culinary and park operations, lifeguards, merchandise, entertainment, security and more.

“We’re seeking friendly and energetic individuals to provide exceptional guest service in a variety of areas. Your positive attitude and can-do spirit will make all the difference as you help create positive, lasting memories for our guests,” SeaWorld said on its website.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and have a number of desired requirements including strong communication and interpersonal skills, multi-tasking abilities, ability to stand for long periods of time in indoor and outdoor settings and have basic math skills.

SeaWorld said along with hiring people in person, the park is also hosting virtual hiring events every Saturday through the month of May.

Virtual interviews are taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The theme park is offering its employees perks, including free park admission, parking, discounts on tickets, referral bonuses and vouchers to partnering theme parks.

