Here’s how Elsa could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Elsa continues to get better organized again as it churns through the Caribbean Sunday morning. Land interaction with Cuba will help to keep Elsa relatively weak as it emerges in the Florida Straits Monday. South Florida will start to feel tropical storm conditions Monday.

Subtle changes in Elsa’s projected path remain possible as it interacts with the Caribbean islands.

The worst of the weather when it comes to widespread impacts will be west of Interstate 75 and along the west coast of Florida.

Most of Central Florida, however, will be on the dirty side of the storm, increasing the chance for severe weather including tornadoes Tuesday.

Severe threats from Elsa

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible in Elsa’s outer bands.

40 mph wind probability

The risk for widespread tropical storm force winds (greater than 39 mph) appears low across most of Central Florida. The best chance for winds greater than 40 mph will be west of I-75.

Bottom line: Widespread impacts from Elsa in Central Florida should be mild. Locally damaging storms will be possible, however Tuesday into Wednesday morning as the storm passes by.

It will be important to stay weather aware Tuesday into Wednesday morning.