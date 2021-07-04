TRACK, MODELS, UPDATES: Elsa slows down in the Caribbean, impacts to Florida expected to begin Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Elsa remains a tropical storm Sunday morning. Elsa has slowed down considerably from the breakneck speed it had been traveling for most of its life. The storm is trying to get better organized in the Caribbean before impacting Cuba later Sunday.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday Tropical Storm Elsa is 85 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica, and moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph.

Here is the 5 a.m. advisory and forecast track for #Elsa from the National Hurricane Center. pic.twitter.com/KJRp09i2fJ — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) July 4, 2021

Elsa is expected to emerge into the Florida Straights Monday bringing tropical storm conditions to the Florida Keys. The storms will continue to move north to northwest potentially making landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida Tuesday. Central Florida will feel gusty winds, tropical downpours and a few strong storms Tuesday as Elsa passes by.

A couple of tornadoes will be possible as most of Central Florida will be on Elsa’s dirty side. For the most part, however, local impacts look to be isolated as of Sunday morning.

Elsa will move into Georgia and the Carolinas Wednesday.